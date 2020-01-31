Separate funerals for Singh couple

The Family of Naiee Singh walks with her on a final journey at the Mosquito Creek during her funeral on Friday Morning. - CHEQUANA WHEELER

LAUREL V WILLIAMS and RIA CHAITRAM

Roger Singh and Naiee, the wife he murdered on Monday before taking his own life, had separate funerals on Friday: Roger: at the Arunodai Presbyterian Church in Balmain, Couva., and Naiee in San Fernando.

Naiee Singh's body arrived at the family’s home at Esperanza Village in San Fernando shortly before 9 am. Relatives did not allow media personnel to attend the funeral. The family also asked for no photographs or videos to be taken.

Scores of co-workers from the Venture Credit Union, where Naiee worked,wore T-shirts with the company’s logo, together with an image of Naiee and the words, "We love & miss you Naiee. Rest in peace."

In a full-page advertisement in Newsday on Friday, the credit union paid tribute to "our dear friend, valued colleague and member Naiee Singh." The advertisement said, "We love you and miss you tremendously. Our deepest condolences to your family."

Naiee, who would have turned 35 on February 12, worked as an administrative officer at the Southern Main Road, Couva branch.

Her estranged husband shot and killed her on Monday around 8 am when she arrived at the company’s car park for work. He then turned the gun on himself. Both died at the scene.

After the private funeral, Naiee was cremated at the Shore of Peace cremation site (Mosquito Creek) in La Romaine under Hindu rites. Mourners began taking photos and videos at the site, but the officiating pundit called on them to respect the wishes of the bereaved family and not continue.

The couple had been married for about ten years but separated some months ago. Naiee did not have any children.

Roger’s body was first taken to his home, directly behind the church, where his mother Joyce was unable to control her grief as the hearse pulled up. Sitting beside his white casket, she moaned, “How do you expect me to live?” As her cries grew louder, she was comforted by her other children, Rennie, Susie and Ria.

Singh’s son sat quietly with relatives,.

Officiating at the funeral was Rev Indra Kokaram, who said many people are still unsure of what took place that led to such a horrid act of senselessness.

She asked where Roger Singh got the gun. Are the coast guard, customs and immigration divisions doing their jobs? What was he going through? And why did he not speak up?"

Kokaram said while Roger was kind, friendly and reserved, he still lost control and violated the sacredness of life.

She said, “It is easy to get angry, and this was seen in his actions as he perpetrated his rage upon his young wife.

“Anger, emotions and obsessions need to be controlled, and there needs to be accountability.

“Unless there is accountability by individuals, churches, committees and governments there will continue to be outrage.”

She added that many people have issues but find it difficult to share their problems with others, and this should not be.

“There is nothing we can do now to retrieve this situation. But I appeal to everyone to relate with someone who can help.

“No one expects you to be perfect, but you cannot do it alone – seek help and seek God.

MP for Couva South Rudranath Indarsingh said while the country is producing academically successful individuals, emotional stability is lacking.

He said, “It is our responsibility to help our family and to get people to communicate. At times there are people who have difficulty with sharing their challenges."

Also attending Roger Singh's funeral were his co-workers, dressed in their NESC shirts, and his current and past students.

Singh was cremated at the Waterloo Cremation Site at Cemetery Trace, Waterloo.