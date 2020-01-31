Real men don’t abuse their partners
THE EDITOR: Why is all this violence being perpetuated against women in TT?
Here are some social norms that drive violence against our women:
* Women must be submissive to male family members in all aspects of life.
* Men are expected to exercise coercive control.
* Men have the right to discipline women for “incorrect” behaviour.
* Women cannot deny their male partner sex.
* Sexual harassment is normal.
* Women experience violence because they are dressed “provocatively.”
* All women should become mothers.
* Women are valued as wives, not as individuals.
* Heterosexuality is the only sexual orientation that is acceptable.
* Divorced women have less value.
TT needs to stop thinking that violence against women is normal.
Real men do not hurt or abuse their partners.
AV RAMPERSAD
Princes Town
