Real men don’t abuse their partners

THE EDITOR: Why is all this violence being perpetuated against women in TT?

Here are some social norms that drive violence against our women:

* Women must be submissive to male family members in all aspects of life.

* Men are expected to exercise coercive control.

* Men have the right to discipline women for “incorrect” behaviour.

* Women cannot deny their male partner sex.

* Sexual harassment is normal.

* Women experience violence because they are dressed “provocatively.”

* All women should become mothers.

* Women are valued as wives, not as individuals.

* Heterosexuality is the only sexual orientation that is acceptable.

* Divorced women have less value.

TT needs to stop thinking that violence against women is normal.

Real men do not hurt or abuse their partners.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town