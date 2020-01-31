Police search Santa Rosa school for gun
Members of the Northern Division Task Force, police from the Pinto Road post and the K-9 Unit spent four hours searching the Santa Rosa RC Primary School for a gun
on Friday morning.
Police said they received an anonymous report at around 10 am that someone near the school had seen a student with a pistol.
Police visited the school and searched the building, a playing field and nearby bushes, but did not find the weapon.
They suspect the 11-year-old schoolboy hid the gun. They said he was known for affiliating with shooting suspects.
Staff were told to notify the police immediately if the weapon was found.
