PM to be guest at Ghana celebrations

President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley at a media conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, Port of Spain on June 13..

THE PRIME Minister will be the special guest of honour at Ghana's independence celebrations in March.

National Security Minister Stuart Young announced this on Thursday at the post-Cabinet media briefing at the Diplomatic Centre, Port of Spain.

He said Dr Rowley had received the invitation from the president of Ghana to attend the 63rd independence anniversary celebrations on March 6 at Kumasi, capital of the Ashanti region. He explained the event was building on the success of Ghana's "year of return" campaign to promote the country.

"This is the strengthening of ties."

Rowley made an official visit to Ghana very early in his term, and in June last year Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo paid a state visit to TT.