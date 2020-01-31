Nicholas Paul to make historic Olympic debut

TT cyclist Nicholas Paul -

TT cyclist Nicholas Paul is set to make his debut at the Olympic Games, when the 2020 edition takes place in Tokyo from July 24 to August 9.

Paul, who set a flying 200m world record of 9.100 seconds at the 2019 Elite Pan American Track Cycling Championships in Bolivia on September 6, just has to participate at the 2020 World Championships in Berlin, Germany to confirm his place in Tokyo.

In an interview with Newsday on Friday Paul said, "Firstly I have to thank God again. It's been a long journey so far and I am excited to go and represent TT at the Olympic Games."

Paul, 21, will compete in the sprint and keirin events.