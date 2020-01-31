Marriages to return to Red House

The Red House. - Jeff Mayers

MARRIAGES will be returning to the newly reopened Red House, announced National Security Minister Stuart Young.

He was speaking during the post-Cabinet media conference held at the Diplomatic Centre, Port of Spain.

He said Cabinet took a decision in line with the work on the Red House to allow marriages and the registration of marriages.

“It is a great tradition.”

Young said it was also discussed with the AG making moves for other historical buildings like Stollmeyer’s Castle, Mille Fleurs (which is still to be completed), Whitehall and President’s House to make them tourist attractions. He also said there are ongoing discussions with the Heritage Trust to help them be able to attract funding from international foundations and trusts to maintain the historical buildings. Asked about the maintenance of these buildings he replied that each of the historical buildings has a budget for maintenance and the body responsible for that maintenance is Udecott.

Asked about the leak at the newly opened Red House Young said on Wednesday he saw it being repaired and the source of the leak this week was a faulty seal which was being replaced at no cost.