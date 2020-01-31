Mahabir: Earn WI pick in four years SSCL president challenges girls cricketers

At the launch of Flow’s Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) at the Queen’s Park Oval, students of Central Zone, the defending champions and South Zone, the 2017 and 2018 champions, pose for a group photo with officials of Flow and the SSCL. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI - Sureash Cholai

PRESIDENT of the Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) Surujdath Mahabir challenged the Flow Secondary Schools girls cricketers to earn spots on the West Indies Women’s team in four years. He said with Flow’s renewed sponsorship the foundation is there to lift their standard of play and make it to the highest level.

Mahabir was speaking at the launch of the 2020 SSCL/Flow sponsored cricket programmes, at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair, on Thursday. Following the launch, a T20 girls match between defending champions Central Zone and South Zone was played.

Mahabir said the Flow sponsorship will elevate girls cricket. “For the next three years we will enjoy Flow sponsorship. It means next year by the time we are (back) here, that playing field that was so uneven over the last couple years, where the boys were the ones who were enjoying the benefits, will be more or less be close to levelling out.”

Mahabir said the Flow sponsorship is already bearing fruit.

“We are seeing the results of this Flow sponsorship already in that if you look at the results of the TT girls regional Under-19 team, we have won twice and come second in the last three years and those are the girls who came from Flow, who came from Secondary School.”

The SSCL president challenged the cricketers, giving them a time frame to earn selection on the West Indies Women’s team. He said three TT players (Britney Cooper, Anisa Mohammed and Lee-Ann Kirby) will be representing West Indies Women at the International Cricket Council T20 World Cup, in Australia next month, but said they are all experienced players and wanted to see younger TT players on the team.

“In four years time, in 2024, I expect to see more of the younger girls there. It might be just three or four (of you), but definitely with this three years of sponsorship, and moving forward by 2028, TT should dominate selection in the CWI Women’s hard ball team going to a World Cup by 2028.” Mahabir said the SSCL is trying to develop partnerships with universities abroad, one being Murdoch University in Australia. Mahabir said he wants the girls to earn partial scholarships to continue their sporting careers along with their education.

Mignon King, of the Ministry of Education, said the Ministry is in support of uplifting students. “Today, we have just cause to celebrate. The Ministry of Education is pleased to spot opportunities for students to learn through positive experiences...it is important that I express gratitude to Flow for their commitment to cricket. In particular Secondary Schools girls cricket, which is making leaps and bounds in the sphere of schools sports.”

Communications manager at Flow Trinidad Yolande Agard-Simmons said the company is happy to be involved again. “We at Flow are thrilled that over the years hundreds of young students like you have participated in the league’s competition. Suruj and team, thank you so much for the success that the league has become and we stand side by side with you for this and other competitions. We are really pleased to be on board and congratulations to you students.”

After the opening ceremony, a match was played between South Zone and Central Zone. South scored 137/1 in 20 overs with Djenaba Joseph scoring 44 and Shalini Samaroo hitting 41 not out. Kiara Ruben was the only wicket taker for Central taking 1/22.

In response, Central were bundled out for 67 in 18 overs. Shunelle Sawh made 12 for Central and the pair of Joseph (3/5) and Queen Mohammed (2/16) ensured South completed the 71-run win.