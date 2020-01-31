Iwer, Kees send Gateway fete in a frenzy Plenty tempo at Piarco (b5)

Kees Dieffenthaller and Iwer The Boss George whip the crowd to a frenzy. - Joan Rampersad

Iwer “The Boss” GEORGE and Kees Dieffenthaller sent the buoyant crowd at Gateway ultra-inclusive Carnival fete into a frenzy with their collaboration titled Stage Gone Bad.

Last Saturday, patrons jumped and waved for a good 15 minutes, so electrifying was the delivery of the song that had only been released 48 hours earlier.

They started chanting: “Bad fuh de road! Kes fuh de road! George fuh de road!

After the performance patrons were of the firm view they had just heard the road march for 2020.

Before that, Kes the Band fully entertained the large crowd with a number of past and present hits.

It began with the ever popular Savannah Grass, then it followed with very popular Carnival 2020 song, Boss Lady. Patrons sang along loudly to favourites Hello and Wotless, Million, People, Pick A Side, and were really jumping to the infectious Dear Promoter. When Kees began to sing Stage Gone Bad, he sent the audience really crazy, but it was at the sight of “The Boss” running on stage that all hell broke loose. The crowd was in all its Carnival glory, singing the chorus word for word.

Also giving a first-class performance was Nadia Batson and SAS Nation. She began with the women’s “anthem” for this season, Fatt, followed with Cooler Fete, Shiver and Manager, before introducing Terri Lyons to do Cyah Stop Moving and Throw Back Thing. But it was her delivery of No Pressure where she showed off her vocal prowess that gained her lusty applause.

During the set, there were other guest performances from Skinny Fabulous who had the crowd pumped with Famalay and Up and Up.

Held at the Piarco old airport car park, there were large screens around the venue to ensure that wherever patrons were, they did not miss the action on stage which was being emceed by Hans des Vignes.

Food was prepared by caterers Brews Bistro, Wrap Works, Food Starr’s, J’zz Homestyle Cooking, International Caterers, D’ Pork Joint, Harrylall’s Doubles and three roasted pigs from Barrow’s Event Catering. There were a number of drink stations all around the party area.

Ravi B with Karma opened the live entertainment and performances came from Patrice Roberts, Skinny Banton, Swappi and Ding Dong backed by the A-Team Band. In between the live performances DJs including Adam 2MV, Nuphoric, Ana, Ultra Mismo, Cardo and Shot Masters kept the tempo going.