Feb 17 deadline for President’s House lottery

President's House. Photo by - ROGER JACOB

MEMBERS of the public have until February 17 to enter their names in a lottery to visit the recently reopened and renovated President's House in St Ann's.

This information was contained in an advertisement published in Friday's Newsday.

Entrants must be 18 and over, be citizens of TT and have a valid national ID card, driver's permit or passport.

Only one name must be submitted on entry forms, which are available at Massy Stores in Marabella; Point Fortin; Chaguanas; Arima; West Mall; Maraval; and French Street, and at Penny Savers in Tobago.

The deadline for submission is midnight on February 17. No late entries will be accepted. All winners will be subject to a background security check before invitations are issued.

Winners will be responsible for their own transport to and from President's House for the tour.

Employees of the Office of the President and their immediate families are ineligible.

President Paula-Mae Weekes announced the lotttery in her Christmas message to the nation last December.

She said, "During the first quarter of next year, a number of persons selected by lottery will represent you on a visit to President’s House to celebrate this historic achievement. I eagerly anticipate their arrival."

President's House was formally reopened on December 17. The building had been unusable since part of its roof collapsed before the May 2010 general election.