Faith unfazed at Potts’ exit Promoter sacks himself from boxer’s camp…

Boxu Potts (left) with members of the Ramnath family - Faith, her mother Kathleen and father Russell, at Alicia’s Place, St Ann’s on Tuesday. PHOTO BY JOEL BAILEY - Joel Bailey

NATIONAL female boxer Faith Ramnath remains fully focused on this weekend’s rematch against US-based Jewel Lambert, amidst the recent pull-out by boxing promoter Boxu Potts, from her training team.

Potts released a statement to the media, on Wednesday, outlining several reasons he “fired himself” from working with the young prospect and her management team.

The local match-maker claims he “…cannot continue to work with Faith Ramnath under the present conditions in which she’s training.” He also accused the TT Boxing Association (TTBA) of “using”, “abusing” and “lying” to her.

However, Ramnath’s manager/father, Russel, has asked his daughter and the public to overlook Potts’ exit and place all emphasis on Saturday night’s rematch, at the “Spanish Invasion” bout at the Pleasantville Indoor Sporting Arena.

“I haven’t put much thought into Boxu’s exit from the camp and I wish to stay away from any confusion,” said Russel.

“We are sticking to the game plan and solely focused on this weekend’s fight. We don’t want to confuse her head right now. Her preparations are coming along excellently and she is ready to go. She has put in the work and (is) awaiting the tournament. Her mind is clear and just wants to fight.”

The 17-year-old pugilist returns to the ring, on Saturday, intent on overturning a 0-5 (via points) loss against Lambert which was recorded at the National Boxing Championships in November 2019.

Following this 48-51kg bout, Ramnath, through Potts, issued a statement on November 6 (three days after the bout) claiming the US-based fighter seemed to have a weight advantage and “felt stronger”.

Since then, Potts has been in and around the Ramnath camp. However, in a strange turn of events, Potts has now opted to see himself out.

His statement read, “I cannot endorse her (Faith), work with her or assist her in any way in this upcoming fight, therefore I have decided to fire myself from working with her team. I do not know what the future holds. It’s not that I would never work with her but if I do ever have to work with her again it must be under my terms and condition and not anyone else’s.”

Potts indicated Ramnath was being “fooled”, “used” and “abused” and he was unable to “sit idly by and watch her do that to herself”.

It continued, “Let’s just say she’s not being treated properly and fairly by the TT Boxing Association…she is believing their lies and I am giving her best advice and best practice. So no, I cannot continue working with her and will not be part of her team for this upcoming national box off and I wish to state that clearly.”

Newsday also contacted TTBA president Cecil Forde, to get a comment on Potts’ claims against the board. However, when asked for a response on this matter, Forde calmly declined, “No sir.”

This weekend’s card is a product of a recent partnership between the TTBA and Fine Line Fight Promotions to promote the country’s Olympic boxing prospects and revive local professional boxing.

It is being done through the reintroduction of Pro-Am cards, an avenue through which some of TT’s best boxers were brought up through the ranks, including TT’s first female world champion Ria Ramnarine and the eight-title and record holder, Giselle Salandy.