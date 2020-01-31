Doctors, nurses show true grit

THE EDITOR: My recent experience as a patient at the hospital at the St James Medical Complex will linger in memory as a glow on Medical Ward 1.

To head nurses Matthews and George, nurses Constantine and Mc Kletchie, thanks to you for your kindness. I extend thanks as well to nursing assistants Hazel, Joseph, O’Brien, and Pierre, and nurses Hector and Lawrence.

The journey to Medical Ward 1 is a step into biblical and historical realms with literary names, to which must be added Walcott, Bonaparte, Williams and petite Nurse Gobedan.

While a few staffers there seem unhappy with the vocation and are frustrated, the majority remain committed to carrying the lamp and maintaining the pursuits of Florence Nightingale.

Though lacking many physical amenities, their demeanour exudes professionalism, and is exemplary.

Not to be excluded from the aforementioned people is the wards maid popularly referred to as “Rasta woman,” as she was overheard berating the nurses (actually keeping them on track) for, to her, their seeming decline in hygienic practices.

Then there is the teamwork of gentle Mr Sylvester, Ms Bartholomew, and Shaka, the popular ward attendant, a historian of sorts with his sharing of stories of long-time, as related to him by his grandmother.

While he executed his duties, we heard about when one hops bread with butter cost one cent; when women used the coal pot with the flat iron to press clothes; and when the iron comb was heated to press women’s hair, because there was no hair relaxer.

One nurse remarked that those days sounded like good days, and Shaka quipped sharply: “Yes, there was no TV."

One incident that jolted me was the cool, unaffected approach to cleaning a patient who had defecated, producing an ominous stench that permeated the atmosphere.

A small ward that accommodates at most 14 patients exposed the trials and tribulations of the healthcare system as an extension of the Port of Spain General Hospital.

However, it takes true grit, patience and stamina of the nurses to discharge their Herculean tasks in such an almost depressive environment. My full respect, thanks and sincere appreciation go to the doctors, nurses and other staff of Medical Ward 1, St James Medical Complex.

ALANA TAITT-CLARKE

Trincity