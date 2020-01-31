Craft fair on at Nalis

Leather purses and jewellery. - Vidya Thurab

THE period after Christmas can bring in slow sales for entrepreneurs involved in craft making said Rachael Green of the TT Craft Entrepreneur Network.

To create a new avenue for craft makers to increase sales in the month of January, Green, owner of Evergreene Virgin Coconut Oil, helped organised the Abercromby Artisans Craft Fair.

The fair which began on Wednesday and ends today is on at Nalis, Abercromby Street, Port of Spain, from 6 am-6pm.

“This fair gives artisans an opportunity to display the excellent and exquisite craft work that is being done in TT. Somehow this craft work is being hidden a lot of times and it’s important to give people exposure,” Green said.

She thanked Nalis for its assistance in making the fair a reality as approval to use the library’s compound was easily granted.

“Nalis strives to support the work of local craftsmen and artisans. They found it to be a good idea and gave us this opportunity to display the craft.”

Vendors at the fair included Elisha Clasp owner of Sanabay which specialises in oatmeal loafs and spices. Giving potential customers a whiff of her curry and mixed spices, Clasp sold out all her oatmeal loafs before the first day of the fair was over.

Selling products solely made from moringa, Michelle Barton-Romeo of Madame Moringa gave samples of moringa tea. Barton-Rome also had moringa teabags, bread and treats on sale.

Other items available include hand-crafted purses, organic soaps, accessories and rock jewellery.