Cops need medical records of ‘Bozy’

Police are awaiting the medical records of Vincent Panchoo to confirm whether a badly decomposed and burnt body found recently in the Santa Flora forest belonged to him.

Panchoo, 42, also called Bozy and Bingy, went missing on December 30. On January 18, two hunters stumbled upon the headless body of a man clad in a blue coverall. The head was nearby.

A relative believed the body was his, based on a gold tooth and jewellery.

Police said a few years ago, Panchoo was shot and wounded in an incident which left another man dead.

Panchoo was warded at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope, which falls under the purview of the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA). Police hope NCRHA records would positively determine if the body belonged to Panchoo.

An autopsy was done at the Forensic Sciences Centre in St James. But Newsday learnt the results had not yet been disclosed, owing to the absence of the medical report.

South Western Division and Homicide Bureau Region III police are investigating.