Arima smoke has cleared

Smoke billows out of the Guanapo Landfill in Arima as it burns on Thursday. Residents of Arima and environs say smoke from the landfill has been affecting them since Wednesday. - Angelo Marcelle

Arima and environs are getting relief after two days of smog and smoke blanketed the area, coming from a fire which started in the Guanapo Landfill.

Officials told Newsday that up to 2 pm on Friday, the fire at the landfill had been 90 per cent contained. However, fire officers were continuing to fight remnants of the fire smouldering underground.

“The smoke has more or less dissipated,” said Arima mayor Lisa Morris-Julian.

Although the fire is contained, the underground fire continues to produce smoke, so emergency services and disaster units remain on stand-by with face masks for people in need.

Newsday was told the remnants of the fire were being doused using silt and foam.

The fire was contained earlier by fire services with the assistance of the Tunapuna/Piarco and Arima corporations.

On Wednesday, a fire ignited, causing smoke to cover Arima and the surrounding area. The smoke resulted in discomfort, irritated eyes and breathing issues for some.

Because of the fire the landfill was closed to the public and SWMCOL told users to go to the Beetham or Forres Park landfills to dump their garbage.