Why QRC, not other schools?

THE EDITOR: Since the opening of the school term, parents have been protesting and pleading with the Minister of Education, and by extension the Government, to repair or reopen several schools.

These requests are nothing new. For the last four years we have been seeing many such protests across the country.

What I don’t understand is why has the Government given priority for the restoration of QRC.

Don’t misunderstand my confusion. It is also a school providing education. But how in need of “restoration” is it? Are we saying some schools are more important than others? Or can it be that the Prime Minister is on a drive to enhance the building around Whitehall?

A concerted effort needs to be made to ensure all schools are given the necessary attention for children to attain quality education. Whether they are west or east of the Caroni River.

K ALEXIS

Maraval