V’zuelans hurt in Woodford Square consider legal action

From left, Jairo Fontt, 22, and Yuliannys Pérez, 19, speak with Newsday at Independence Square, Port of Spain, on Wednesday. - AYANNA KINSALE

TWO VENEZUELANS that were injured by a falling parts of a tree in Woodford Square on Monday are now considering taking legal action against the State for compensation.

Yuliannys Pérez (19) and Jairo Fontt (22), both currently unemployed, were sitting on a bench in the Woodford Square, Port of Spain, last Monday, when they were surprised by a tree that broke in two and fell on them.

Caught under the rubble, they were helped by passers-by and police who were on spot.

Minutes later, emergency services took them to the PoS General Hospital.

"We were walking around the city looking for work and decided to sit in Woodford Square in front of the red house to rest," Yuliannys said yesterday to Newsday after being discharged from the hospital by doctors.

He said the accident happened while they were praying to God to help them get a job.

“The tree made a strange sound and fell immediately without giving us time to move. There was no wind.”

The couple comes from the city of Guiria in the Venezuelan state of Sucre. Fontt has been in TT since last February and Perez since April. They live in St James.

Yuliannys was fired from her previous job last Saturday, while Jairo has been unemployed for three months.

"We are alive by the mercy of God," added the girl.

The doctors who treated them in the hospital observed scratches on their arms, legs, necks, back and face. In addition the pair had injuries that generate swelling and pain that prevent them from performing some physical activities. They were told the pains might remain for more than a month.

Perez said she told doctors that she had a lot of pain in her neck but they were unwilling to give her a collar. A Venezuelan friend lent her one.

Perez also said she was not given the medical report and was told that only the police were authorised to do so.

Fontt said, “They gave us three tablets of Diclofenac, Ibuprofen and Omeprazole. They also sent us to buy other medicines on our own, but we have no money.”

The pair said, so far, no government entity in TT had offered them any assistance or asked about the status of their injuries.

They said they went to the Living Watter Community to ask for help but were refused.

They also went to the Venezuelan Embassy and were met by the consul, Ricardo Sánchez, who promised to help them.

The pair said they would consider taking legal action if they could not get help.

Fontt said,"We do not have work, we have no food, nor to pay rent, so we are practically unable to work and someone must take responsibility, it is not possible that a tree that looked old had not been cut before an accident."

The two said they were in talks with a local lawyer to proceed with a complaint against the relevant authorities.