Two held in east PoS, Aranguez

Two people were held for robbery and the possession of guns and ammunition after a series of raids in the Port of Spain and Northeastern Divisions early on Thursday morning.

In the first incident members of the Inter Agency Task Force went to an apartment at the George Street plannings at around 3.15 am and arrested a 40-year-old Santa Cruz man for his role in a Tunapuna robbery.

At 5 am police went to an apartment complex at Sundarsingh Drive, Aranguez, where they arrested a man wanted for a series of robberies in Port of Spain. He was taken to the Woodbrook Police Station.

During the exercise a police constable's hand was cut by a piece of broken glass as he tired to climb over a wall in Prizgar Lands, Laventille.

He was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital and treated.