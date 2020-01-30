TT to host Iron Man distance race on July 19

Derek Simon -

THE best athletes in the world will compete in Trinidad in July when the Kraken Trinidad 140.6 and 70.3 Triathlon takes place, on July 19.

For the full iron man distance, athletes are required to swim 2.4 miles, ride 112 miles and run 26.2 miles and in the half iron man distance the swim is 1.2 miles, the ride is 56 miles and the run is 13.1 miles.

“It is first in the English speaking Caribbean. This has been in planning since 2017, we have collaborated with a Canadian company,” said Derek Simon, the co-event director and a member of the local organising committee. The event is being organised by DomiNative Development and affiliate company Game On Race Events.

Simon said the Canadian Company is an experienced event organisation that will attract hundreds of athletes.

“They are going to do all the advertising because they are a company that is in the business for several years and does a number of iron man races including the management for Iron Man Puerto Rico. They have their reach of international athletes. We are estimating about 1,200 international athletes.”

Simon expects about 60 local athletes to compete joining athletes from Canada, Europe and USA.

Simon says an all hands on deck approach is required to ensure the event is held without any hiccups. “We are doing collaborations with the TTPS (TT Police Service) to ensure the traffic flow is on point and general public awareness (is key). That is the two main things – having a safe race course and public awareness by introducing the event to them so they could be for the event and not against the event. (The public can) help us with regards to hosting the international athletes and hosting the event.”