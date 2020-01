Tobago man dead in Freeport crash

A 23-year-old Tobago man died in a car crash near Freeport on Thursday morning.

Police said Kadeem Chance of Scarborough died on impact. He was driving a grey Kia Forte and was alone in the car.

Police are yet to determine the cause of the accident, which happened around 1.30 am near Chandee Avenue, Chase Village, Freeport.

PC Charles of the Freeport police is heading the investigations.