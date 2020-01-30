The saving grace of our religions

THE EDITOR: Putting on my child’s eyes, I now see that Roman Catholics and Hindus, who each carry voting mass, the largest voting weight in our political system, have a great deal in common:

1. At the Holy Mass, or in the Catha or puja or Hawan, there is always a touch of smoke and incense. The candle and censor; and the incense, the stick and little pyre of sandalwood or mango-wood.

2. The dominance of the female deity, the Mother Mary, Mother of God, and Mother Lakshmi, Sita, the munificent goddess, and consort of Ram, the central avatar.

3. A long pantheon of saints or gods; all having a history on earth, then gone to sit on the side, the right hand of the Holy Eternal Father, Bhagwan.

4. The priests, in their white robes, cassock or dhoti. Both male, paternalistic, fatherly, central to the holy ceremony or mass.

5. The language of liturgy, and central prays or mantras. The Lord’s Prayer has the same basis structure as the Gayatri mantra: the call to the hallowed Maker or Creator; the call for acknowledgement, open the window of light; the call for cleansing, expiation, healing and fortification.

6. In each religion, there is a strong devotional vein, with a strong passion for sacrifice, penance, expiation.

7. There are a plethora of ancient and holy texts, incunabula, heuristic, interpretative, in the scholarly traditions of each religion.

8. The centrality of idols, symbols on the dais or altar or place of worship.

TT is not, as the propaganda says, a young nation. Waves of immigrants began arriving here from the Orinoco Delta over 10,000 years ago. When the Spaniards arrived in the late 15th century the islands were packed with a plethora of cosmopolitan tribes, ethnicities and villages: Taino, Carib, Arawaks building on the foundations of older groups, Ortoiroid and Barracoid and Saladoid. Banwari Man/Woman was 7,000 years old.

Columbus and his men were, despite their punkishness, pious Catholics. The Spanish government, governors, the Conquistadors and priests, established Roman Catholicism as the official religion. The early French were devout Catholics. Central to their town planning, the esplanade and square and promenade was the church.

The Catholic Church on the Brian Lara Promenade, formerly Plaza de la Marina, faces west, with the illustrious stained-glass window and portal to the east, collecting and refracting light. Likewise, in San Fernando, on the promenade, the church’s main door is also to the west with the portal and stained-glass window facing east. Beautiful Catholic churches dot the islands, many in rural districts.

The two largest voting demographics in TT are Hindu and Catholic-based – the descendants of the early Spanish, French, Panyol, and converted African and East Indian, then Syrian, Chinese and Lebanese Catholics. The liturgies of African Baptist, Orisha, Shango and other syncretic African-based religions are also imbued with elements of Catholic Mass. And as for the Protestants, pastors and reverends, the tune might be Protestant, but the tenor is historic Catholic.

Hindus arrived towards the middle of the 19th century. They too came with their holy books, priests, incunabula, doctrines, and temple architecture. Catholic devotion, rapture, religious ecstasy, is equal to that of Hindus as far as I see. Both religions emerged from very ancient and common roots: ante-Christian, pre-Roman, pre-Judaic, ante-medieval “pagan” practices.

Our ancient nation carries modes of feeling and being, inscrutable, inimitable and indelible: it is difficult to assess, interpret. Perhaps our political feelings are based less on race ethnicity and more on religious ethnicity. Perhaps these religions carry common ancient roots which bind us. Creating a proclivity for peace and cosmopolitanism. In spite of the decadence of our politics.

WAYNE KUBLALSINGH

via e-mail