Ramdin returns to Red Force squad

DENESH Ramdin will return to the TT Red Force squad for the fourth and fifth rounds of the West Indies Four-Day Championships.

Ramdin was serving a disciplinary ban for the first two rounds and was not included for round three.

TT will play the Windward Islands Volcanoes from February 6 to 9 in Dominica, before playing Barbados Pride from February 13 to 16 in Barbados.

Red Force got off to a solid start this season drawing their first match against Jamaica Scorpions before getting past Leeward Islands Hurricanes. Both matches were played, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba. In round three, Red Force suffered a heavy defeat to Guyana Jaguars and are now in fourth position on the six-team standings.

Left-arm pacer Daniel St Clair also joins the squad and the pair of Odean Smith and Keagan Simmons did not make the squad.