Pride, joy, rain

THE PRIDE and joy that accompanied Friday’s reopening of the Red House has been dampened by several things over the past few days: the announcement of a probe into possible bobol in relation to the project; the injury of two people in adjoining Woodford Square from a tree that collapsed on them; and the discovery of leaks in the newly restored Red House. All of these matters require fast action on the part of the State to reassure the public.

Structural hitches with new buildings are standard, that’s why most contracts have a defect liability period in which such matters can be addressed. But there’s a reason why this has done little to assuage the concerns of angry members of the public who have voiced discontent. This was supposed to be a restoration, not a construction. The whole point of a restoration is to address problems and fix them, not create new ones.

Furthermore, the symbolic importance of the Red House cannot be overstated. Had the leaks occurred on any other government building, members of the public would have been indifferent. But this building is not just any other building. People are right to ask: Who dropped the ball? When preparing the premises for reopening, officials had a duty to ensure all was working as it should.

It may well be that time was against contractors, workers and co-ordinating agencies; it may well be that the opening was rushed, premature, and that an appropriate amount of time to test for bugs was not forthcoming given the need to open the building at long last after so many delays. But the expenditure of $441 million is nothing to sneeze at and citizens are entitled to assume this will buy them a building that can withstand rain.

Luckily, Tuesday’s showers weren’t too stormy, although heavier rain might have uncovered other glitches that may be political fodder in these times when there is temperature rising for a forthcoming general election.

Worse, however, is the disclosure by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley that the project might have involved the spending of billions over the years. We welcome the audit that has been announced by him but call for this audit to be completed expeditiously. Too much time and money have already been wasted. Furthermore, the audit should not be limited to simply following the money. It must address the clearly pertinent question of whether we have received value for money.

In this regard, Udecott must quickly address any other outstanding issues that may arise during the warranty period. For a start, it may be worthwhile to also pay attention to the quality of the audio and acoustics of both chambers, not just the roofing.

Meanwhile, the Port of Spain City Corporation must do everything in its power to ensure trees in Woodford Square are safe. The square is another highly symbolic location. And the corporation should have had systems in place to monitor parks in the city for the sake of all who frequent them, as well as our sense of national pride.