Police Gender-Based Violence Unit makes suggestions to AG

Police officers of rank of Senior Superintendent and above could be able to grant a protection order to people claiming to be victims of abuse, if an amendment to the Domestic Violence Act is made into law, according to manager of the police Gender Based Violence Unit (GBVU) Shireen Pollard on Thursday.

Speaking with Newsday during an interview at the Police Administration Building, Sackville Street, Port of Spain, Pollard responded to questions on stiffening penalties for

people breaching

protection orders, saying one of the suggestions made by the unit was to give police the authority to grant interim protection orders.

"Very recently myself and the ASP Claire Guy-Alleyne of the GBVU had a meeting with the Office of the Prime Minister permanent secretary Ms Jacquelyn Johnson to discuss the legislation.

"There is an amendment right now before the Attorney General that gives the police at the Senior Superintendent level and above to issue a protection order. It's not something we have had before in the country but it's something that we need. It gives us (police) more power as we can protect the survivors more."

In the past, victims would have had to go to their district magistrate court to apply for a protection order.

Pollard said, if passed, the amendment would not only expedite the time to receive a protection order but it would also allow for better case management from investigators and reduce traffic of applications in the magistrate courts.

"The police will have a better insight, so now they will know who they issued a protection order to and who the perpetrators are. The same officers who issued the interim order will have to go to court with the victim, so it will give the police more powers to be involved when it comes to protection orders which are needed."