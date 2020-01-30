Please, nowet fetes thisdry season

THE EDITOR: The dry season is here once more and from reports coming out of the Meteorological Service it will be no different from last year, hence the advice to preserve water.

Bearing this in mind, WASA needs to take all the necessary steps to ensure that water is not wasted by the hundreds of gallons at Carnival fetes.

If people can be charged for using their hoses during the dry season, the same must apply for the so-called wet fetes. As a matter of fact, they should be banned this year.

I suggest a very hefty fine for those who insist on wasting the limited supply. Hit them where it hurts the most – in their pockets. I am certain that those fete organisers who care about no one else but themselves will get the message.

On another note, what is being done to provide water for all seeing that our dry season is becoming worse every year? We just cannot sit back and hope for more rain.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

via e-mail