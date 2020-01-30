Man held with pistol in Cunupia
One man is in police custody after he was found with a pistol in Cunupia on Wednesday night.
Police said members of the Cunupia CID were on patrol along Chin Chin Road, at around 8 pm when they searched a group of men and found a pistol and eight rounds of ammunition in the waistband of one of them.
The 29-year-old man, who is from Caroni Savannah Road, Chaguanas, was arrested and taken to the Cunupia Police Station for questioning.
