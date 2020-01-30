N Touch
Thursday 30 January 2020
follow us
News

Man held with pistol in Cunupia

A pistol and eight rounds of ammunition seized from a Chaguanas man on Wednesday night. - Shane Superville
A pistol and eight rounds of ammunition seized from a Chaguanas man on Wednesday night. - Shane Superville

One man is in police custody after he was found with a pistol in Cunupia on Wednesday night.

Police said members of the Cunupia CID were on patrol along Chin Chin Road, at around 8 pm when they searched a group of men and found a pistol and eight rounds of ammunition in the waistband of one of them.

The 29-year-old man, who is from Caroni Savannah Road, Chaguanas, was arrested and taken to the Cunupia Police Station for questioning.

Today's Most Popular
Today's Most Popular
Comments

Reply to "Man held with pistol in Cunupia"

News