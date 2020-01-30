Just like Zimbabwe

THE EDITOR: The soaring knife crimes in the UK are horrifying. It is fast deteriorating into a lawless country like Zimbabwe and soon people will be afraid to walk at night due to fear of violence.

The inability of PM Boris Johnson to deal with knife crimes in the UK is like that of Emmerson Mnangagwa’s incapabilities to deal with the machete-wielding gang in Zimbabwe, the Mashurugwis/Al-Shabab. Zimbabwe has degenerated into anarchy and chaos where machetes are a common weapon of choice used to randomly attack people.

The reason there has been no decisive action against the machete-wielding terrorists, I believe, is that President Mnangagwa’s ruling party (ZANU PF) is behind the machete murders.

B SIBANDA

via e-mail