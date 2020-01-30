How they ‘save’ us money

THE EDITOR: I note with interest the numbers being bandied about on the cost of the Red House restoration. I hear the UNC’s price tag was $1 billion but the PNM completed it for $441 million, thus “saving” the country nearly $600 million, according to PM Rowley.

But I, like Phillip Alexander, has a different take. Perhaps the true cost should have been $300 million. We overspent by $141 million, not saved $559 million.

The principle: quote a high price, compare it to an even higher quote, then claim your quote has “saved” the taxpayers lots of money, even as you dig out our eye.

A CHARLES

Mt Hope