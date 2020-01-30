Hillview Spartans roar at schools swim meet

FOR a fifth consecutive year, Hillview College splashed to the 2020 Amateur Swimming Association of TT (ASATT) bmobile National Secondary Schools Swim Meet overall and boys team titles.

At the National Aquatic Centre, Couva, on Sunday, Hillview Spartans amassed a total of 356 points, bettering last year’s haul by a 49-point margin. Rounding off the top-three overall finishers after 62 events were Fatima College (304pts) and Bishop Anstey High, Port-of-Spain (248.5pts) respectively.

Spartans’ commanding display also saw them triumph in the boys’ team events. Fatima held on to second place while Presentation College, San Fernando (173pt0s), was third.

Hillview’s talismanic Under-12 swimmer, Giovanni Rivas, played an integral role in affirming his team’s victory and was again presented with bmobile’s Male Top performer award for the second time around. Rivas copped gold in the 50m backstroke, 50m butterfly, 50m freestyle and bagged silver in the 50m breaststroke.

Also contributing to Spartans’ trophy-winning performance was Rodney Phillip, Shivan Maharaj, Javed Ghany, Adrian Downes, Loic Seepaul, QuillonLeera, Jae-Hwa Lee Wing, Gabriel Bynoe, Raoul Seepaul and Josiah Hackett.

Bishop Anstey High, Port-of-Spain, also retained its coveted Girls Team crown by bagging 248.5 points ahead of four-time winners (2015 –2018) Holy Name Convent (231.5pts) and St. Joseph’s Convent, Port-of-Spain (131pts), who secured silver and bronze respectively.

Madara Edwards (12 & Under) of St. Augustine Girls’ HighSchool, copped bmobile’s Female Top Performer accolade as she topped the field in the 50m butterfly, 50m breaststroke, 50m freestyle and swam to silver in the50m backstroke.

Rivas and Edwards also topped their respective 12 & under age group divisions, both finishing on 34 points each.

INDIVIDUAL RANKINGS

Competitive Division

Girls U-12 – 1. Madara Edwards, 2. Maidan Edwards, 3. Maia Roberts (all of SAGHS)

Boys U-12 – 1. Giovanni Rivas (Hillview), 2. Shaelen Reece (Fatima), 3. Zachary Anthony (Fatima)

Girls 13-14 – 1. Amari Ash (Northgate), 2. Joy Blackett (Miracle Ministries); 3. Zoe Anthony (Bishop Anstey)

Boys 13-14 – 1. Zarek Wilson (Presentation San Fernando), 2. Nikoli Blackman (Fatima), 3. Josiah Changar (Trinity East)

Girls 15 & Over – 1. Jahmia Harley (Bishop Anstey East), 2. Deshor Edwards (San Juan North), 2. DeNicha Lewis (Holy Name)

Boys 15 & Over – 1. Gabriel Bynoe (Hillview), 2. Jae-Hwa Lee Wing (Hillview), 3. Kadon Williams (Vessigny)

Non Competitive

Girls U-12 – 1, Kristin George (Vessigny), 2. Kadijah James (Vessigny), 3. Chelsea Fuller (St. Joseph’s Convent, PoS)

Boys U-12 – 1. Paul Newallo (St. Benedict’s), 2. Darion St. Clair (Presentation, San Fernando), 3. Raoul Seepaul (Hillview)

Girls 13-14 – 1. Ashley Thomas (Holy Name), 2. Ciarra Ghany (SAGHS), 3. Rebecca Lezama (Holy Name)

Boys 13-14 – 1. Rodney Phillip (Hillview), 2. Nicholas Look, 3. Reuel Seecharan (both of Presentation, San Fernando).

Girls 15 & Over – 1. Kyla Hinkson (Bishops), 2. Elise-Marie Woodyear (Holy Name), 3. Michelle Lue-Fatt (St. Joseph’s Convent, PoS)

Boys 15 & Over – 1. Loic Seepaul (Hillview), 2. Kareem Mason (St. Mary’s); 3. Adrian Downes (Hillview)