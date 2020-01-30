Gun found at PoS City Corporation

Police from the Port of Spain Division seized a gun and six rounds of ammunition at a city corporation compound on Thursday.

Police said, based on a tip, they conducted a search of the corporation's branch at Observatory Street between 11.30 am and 2 pm. They found a Smith and Wesson revolver, the ammunition and ten grammes of marijuana at the back of compound. No one was arrested.

The exercise was co-ordinated by Snr Supt Ramdeen and Supt Simon. Supt Rampath supervised the search along with ASP Sooker. Sgt Bharath, corporals Arthur and Ramjattan along with officers from Central Police Station and K9-Unit were part of the search.

Investigations are continuing to determine ownership of the gun.