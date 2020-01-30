Bandit held after Oropouche van stolen

One man is in police custody after he allegedly stole a van in Oropouche on Wednesday morning.

Police said the 64-year-old owner of the van was parked along the Southern Main Road, south Oropouche, at around 11.30 am when two gunmen pulled him out of the driver's seat and drove away.

He made a report to the police, who saw a van matching the description of the stolen one and chased it.

They intercepted the van, and both men ran away.

Police held a La Romaine man a short distance away and are interviewing him.