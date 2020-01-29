WI U-19s make painful World Cup exit

West Indies under 19 player Kirk McKenzie is carried off the field by two New Zealand players. - Matthew Lewis-ICC

WEST Indies suffered a heartbreaking two-wicket defeat to New Zealand in the quarter-finals of the International Cricket Council 50-over Under-19 World Cup in South Africa, on Wednesday.

West Indies team seemed poised to advance to the semifinals with New Zealand struggling on 153/8 in the 35th over chasing 239 for victory. However, Kristian Clarke and Joey Field had other ideas as the pair put on 86 runs for the ninth wicket to get New Zealand to 239/8 in 49.4 overs. Clarke ended on 46 not out off 42 deliveries and Field provided crucial support with a knock of 38 not out from 58 balls. Simon Keene made 33 earlier in the innings. Spin bowler Ashmead Nedd was the most successful bowler for West Indies with 3/33 in ten overs, Matthew Forde grabbed 2/64 and Joshua James picked up 2/45.

Batting first, Kirk McKenzie struck 99 off 104 balls with 11 fours and three sixes to help West Indies to 238 all out in 47.5 overs. Kevlon Anderson and Antonio Morris provided some stability in the batting line up with scores of 33 and 31 respectively. McKenzie was forced to retire hurt with cramps on 99 and was dismissed immediately on his return to the crease. The game was played in good spirits as Field and Jesse Tashkoff carried McKenzie off the field.

Clarke had a brilliant all-round day grabbing 4/25 in 7.5 overs, Field snatched 2/52 and Jesse Tashkoff took 2/35.

SUMMARISED SCORES: West Indies 238 (47.5 overs) (Kirk McKenzie 99, Kevlon Anderson 33, Antonio Morris 31; Kristian Clarke 4/25, Joey Field 2/52, Jesse Tashkoff 2/35) vs New Zealand 239/8 (49.4 overs) (K Clarke 46 not out, J Field 38 not out, Simon Keene 33; Ashmead Nedd 3/33, Matthew Forde 2/64, Joshua James 2/45). New Zealand won by two wickets.