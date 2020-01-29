Scotiabank NextGen: Central face struggling South West

DEFENDING Scotiabank NextGen Inter Zone Cricket Tournament champions, Central, are favoured to put on another dominant display when round two action bowls off, on Wednesday, at James Park, Point Fortin.

Having produced a resounding 93-run victory against South East in their opening 50-over clash last week, Central come up against a struggling South West outfit, who lost their first fixture by a distant 221-run margin against South.

Another heavy winner in last week’s opening round, South locked horns with South East in the other Group B meeting at St Julien Ground, Princes Town.

In Group A, East Zone travel to Tobago to take on the hosts at Shaw Park while North East, winners in the sister isle last week, clash with North at Fatima College Ground, Mucurapo.

All matches get underway at 9.30am.