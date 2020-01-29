Raise better sons, daughters Webster-Roy to families:

Stronger legislation and better infrastructure to treat with domestic violence victims and abusers may not necessarily be the solution according to Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy, as she called on families to do their part in ending domestic violence by better socialising boys to respect women’s boundaries.

Speaking with Newsday on Tuesday, Webster-Roy said more centres for battered women would not be effective in treating with gender-based violence if men continue to ignore the rights of women.

“To end any kind of gender-based violence we have to acknowledge that we all have rights to live a life free of violence and once we understand that this is a rights issue and respect each other that is when we can change.

“We need to change the way we socialise our men and our boys. We need all hands on this. It is not something the government alone can do. We can put policies in place and build shelters, but we can’t tell you how to raise your son or daughter. You have to make that decision how to raise your children.”

Webster-Roy called on the public to be more compassionate and considerate to those around them in order to achieve more long-term success in tackling gender-based violence.

Responding to calls from the relatives of Roger Singh, the man who reportedly killed his estranged wife Naiee Singh and then himself on Monday, to show sympathy and compassion, Webster-Roy said the incident could have been averted if he reached out for help from the proper authorities.

“We have a central registry on domestic violence and through that registry we are not only tracking the victims and survivors of domestic violence but also the perpetrators to put them in the right direction of remedial services.

“If that gentleman (Singh) was aware of how he was struggling to cope, he could have called the hotline number. Even if you are the perpetrator, speak to someone and they may be able to help talk you out of what you’re planning to do.”

Webster-Roy said her office was concerned with increasing awareness through various campaigns for domestic violence survivors and perpetrators to receive help and rehabilitation.