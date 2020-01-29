Police rescue stranded man from floodwater

File photo

A Port of Spain man was almost swept away by rising floodwater at the East Dry River, on Tuesday afternoon but luckily, he was rescued by police who used a length of rope and a water hose.

Police said 44-year-old Clint Alleyne was in the East Dry River when heavy rainfall led to a quick rise in the water. He held on to the concrete side of the dry river to avoid being swept away by the floodwaters. Passersby saw him holding on for dear life and called the police.

Officers of the Duncan Street Police post went to the scene and lowered a hose and a piece of rope and pulled him to safety. Police offered to tale him to the Port of Spain General Hospital for treatment but he refused.