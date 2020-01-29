Police hold 8 in La Horquetta

Police have held eight people wanted for offences including robberies, shootings and child abuse

Police members of the Northern Division Crime Suppression Unit and the K-9 Unit visited areas in La Horquetta between 1 am and 6 am on Wednesday morning.

A couple from Block 3 Road, Wallerfield, were arrested as part of an investigation into reports of child abuse.

Six others were arrested for robbery and shootings in La Horquetta.

A bullet was found in an abandoned lot at Phase 1, La Horquetta.