One shot dead, one wounded in Maloney

File photo

Police are investigating a shooting in Maloney on Tuesday night that left one man dead and another wounded.

Police said at around 10.30 pm, 23-year-old Neville Caballero was liming with his friend Isiah Cox, 22, in the garage of his house at Flamingo Blvd, Maloney.

Two men dressed in black approached them and fired several shots.

Cox was shot in the stomach and chest and Caballero’s left thigh was grazed by a bullet.

The gunmen ran away.

Police on patrol in the area heard the gunfire and took both men to the Arima Hospital. Caballero was treated.

Cox died two hours later.

Six spent shells were found at the scene.