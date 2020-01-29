Naps Blues defeat Hillview Renegades

Arun Pandohie, right, collects the player of the match award from Naparima Blues skipper Daren Ganga for his spell of 2/15 at the Richard Kokaram Memorial Match at the Sir Frank Worrell Ground, University of the West Indies, St Augustine. -

NAPARIMA Blues defeated Hillview Renegades by 25 runs to win the Richard Kokaram Memorial Trophy, at the Sir Frank Worrell Ground, University of the West Indies, St Augustine, on Saturday.

Batting first upon winning the toss, Naparima scored 175 from their 20 overs. Former TT players Sherwin Ganga and Gregory Mahabir scored 61 and 36 runs respectively. Ganga, who was named Naparima player of the match, smashed seven boundaries and four massive sixes. Off-spinner Arun Pandohie proved to be a handful for the Naparima Blues batsmen taking 2/15. Naparima captain Daren Ganga found difficulty in playing Pandohie and eventually succumbed to the off-spinner for eight.

Hillview Renegades finished on 150 for eight from their 20 overs. Andy Balkaran top scored with 31, former TT all-rounder Richard Kelly stroked 21 and Josh Jagmohan smashed 25 off 14 balls.

The Richard Kokaram Memorial Match was sponsored by Capil’s and Company Limited as well as Ultimate Indoor Facility. Speaking after the match, Daren Ganga paid homage to the Hillview Renegades team for pioneering the match to honour educator Richard Kokaram.

“I must commend the Hillview Renegades for reaching out to us to start this annual match to pay tribute to an educator such as Richard Kokaram. We are aware of the impact he had on the Hillview Renegades players and the role of those who shaped our lives should be recognised. I must also thank the University of the West Indies for hosting the match and Professor Funso Aiyegina for the role he is playing in the development of sport at the University,” said the former West Indies captain.

Professor Aiyegina added, “Both of my sons attended Hillview College, so this match holds added significance for me. We are making great strides at the Faculty of Sport and this match will have a home at UWI as long as I am here.”

Christian Nath, chief operation officer at Capil’s and Company Limited, said the company is a proud sponsor of the match. “I would also like to thank Ultimate Indoor Facility for their support and sponsorship. This annual match will continue to evolve and pay tribute to those who shaped the lives of players from both teams. Professor Funso Aiyegina must be commended for hosting this match and putting sport at the forefront at UWI.”