La Romaine man murdered

San Fernando police are investigating the murder of a 41-year-old La Romaine man. Police said Jason Calliste was at the front of his home at Cedar Grove around 7.45 pm on Tuesday when he was shot.

Police said a white Nissan Tiida pulled up in front Calliste and a man jumped out and began shooting. Calliste, who was hit twice, fell into a drain and died while the assailants drove off. Newsday will update this story as details become available.