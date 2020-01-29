Gun found in cemetery

Police discovered three loaded guns – one in a cemetery and another near an abandoned house in central Trinidad – on Sunday during an anti-crime exercise. The loaded submachine gun was wrapped in a piece of cloth hidden under sheets of old galvanise near an abandoned house in Caroni.

Police say officers under the supervision of Snr Supt Hunt, Supt Mystar, ASP Smith and others of the Central Division Task Force held an anti-crime exercise in the Central Division where they made the discovery.

Reports said that police searched several homes and executed warrants for drugs. Around 3.30 pm police went to Union Village Felicity where they found a silver and black gun near to a Cemetery.

Almost two hours later police found another gun at Latchu Trace, Chin Chin Road Cunupia near a pavilion they found a Taurus revolver.

Later the team of police went to Hydraulic Trace, Kelly Village in Caroni where they found a loaded MAC 11 submachine gun hidden under some old sheets of galvanise. The gun police said contained seven rounds of 9 mm ammunition.

No arrests have been made and police are questioning several people.