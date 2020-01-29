Friend dismisses killer’s family’s claim, vows, ‘I’ll give Naiee a voice’

I'LL SPEAK FOR HER: Christa Prevatt insists her best friend Naiee Singh was the victim and did not torment husband Roger Singh before he murdered her and then turned the gun on himself and committed suicide. - L Holder

Comments by relatives of the man who shot and killed his 31-year-old wife Naiee Singh before turning the gun on himself are not sitting well with Naiee's best friend.

Vowing to, "give Naiee a voice", Christa Prevatt dismissed the comments from Roger Singh's relatives and insisted that Naiee did not push Roger, 47, "over the edge." His relatives claimed that he left his first wife to marry Naiee. His relatives claimed on Tuesday that Naiee wanted him to abandon his son from a previous marriage.

Repeated attempts by Newsday to get a reaction from Naiee's relatives on Tuesday proved futile as Newsday was first told to call back later and when this was done, the calls went to voicemail.

But on Wednesday, Prevatt insisted it was Roger who pursued Naiee and painted an image of an evil, nagging wife who made his life miserable. In reality, Prevatt said, it was Naiee who saw that Roger's son needed a stable family and decided to marry Roger. "She raised his son like her own. The child called her ‘Aunty Ma,’" Prevatt said.

Via a Facebook post, Prevatt shared conversations between Naiee and Roger's son as well as the child’s mother. Prevatt added, "She did not obey the warnings of her parents. Naiee's family called him Raja as a pet name. She grinned and bore it because she was ashamed, she felt worthless, she didn’t want her family to see her mistake."

The friend said Roger tormented Naiee and her family. "She was talking to me! I know! I read the paragraphs of disgusting words, threats and insults. She is dead. She was the victim. She will not be silenced! Please give Naiee a voice. She didn’t deserve this," Prevatt said.

On Monday at about 8 am, Naiee arrived in the carpark of Venture Credit Union in Couva for work. As she exited her car, Roger ran up to her and shot her twice. He then turned the gun on himself and both died at the scene. A week earlier, she took out a restraining order against him.

He lived at Balmain in Couva. After they separated a few months ago, Naiee returned to her family’s home at Esperance Village, San Fernando. She did not have any children. Roger worked as a lecturer at the National Energy Skills Centre. Funeral dates are yet to be finalised.