Fire scorch Police X 79-26 in Netball League action

DEFENDING Courts All Sectors Netball League (ASNL) Premiership champions, Fire, evaded Police X by a distant 53-point margin (79-26) when action continued at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sporting Arena, Tacarigua, on Saturday.

Goal assist Joelisa Cooper showed fine form, scoring 46 of her 49 attempts, while goal shooter Afeisha Noel chipped in with a stern 32 points from 44 shots. The 2019 winners finished the opening quarter 24-9 ahead and gradually increased the gap by 42-12 at half-time and by 30 points (60-20) at the end of the third segment.

Scoring for Police X were goal shooter Jillisa Allan (31pts) and goal assists Jeselle Navarro and Anika LaRoche Brice, who both netted three points each.

In the other Premiership encounter on Saturday, Defence Force, was led to a 38-27 victory over Police Y courtesy Anastascia Wilson and Jameela Mc Carthy. The pair both scored 19 points from 35 attempts each.

After the first session, Police Y let an early 9-7 lead slip away and entered the half-time break tied at 18 points apiece. Defence Force then took control after the third period (26-24) and rallied to deserving come-from-behind win.

Meanwhile in the Championship X Division, UTC clinched a narrow 40-38 triumph over Bermudez while Police X arrested Defence Force 41-27. The Championship Y Division also saw UWI Open Campus school Police Y 47-16 courtesy Shaniya Morgan’s 35 points from 41 attempts.

Additionally in the Jean Pierre Knockout Tournament (Championship) on Monday, UWI Open Campus became the second team to advance to the quarter-final stage after they disconnected TSTT 28-23. Fire is the only other team to have also qualified thus far.

Other ASNL Results

Retro Division

POLICE X (Donna Elise Charles 26pts, Beverley Hernandez 9pts) def. JABLOTEH (Lilia Cameron 9pts, Julia Britto 9pts)

TSTT 16 (Denise Rose 10pts, Debra Alie 6pts) def. POLICE Y 9 (Beverly Rogers 6pts)