Deyalsingh: Water needed to stop virus spread

Dr Varma Deyalsingh

INDEPENDENT Senator Dr Varma Deyalsingh sounded a warning that the lack of a reliable water supply in areas of TT could facilitate the spread of the coronavirus should it reach this country’s shores. The virus has killed dozens in China where it originated in Wuhan city and infected hundreds, with infections also found in the USA, Australia, France, Japan, Thailand, South Korea, and other Asian nations. Deyalsingh’s concerns reflected Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram recent advice to Newsday that hand-washing is a way to combat viral spread. The senator lamented the wastage of an essential item, despite 240 million gallons produced.

“Less than 50 per cent of persons actually get a 24 hour supply seven days a week. So it is a failure. It has been a failure for this government, successive governments. It is a failure to the people of this country where they are not able to get this basic need.

“It is a basic need, especially at times like this when we have the coronavirus going around. If I don’t have water to wash my hands what would I do? So it’s a danger, it’s a health risk. It could lead to death, obviously, if this virus spreads.”