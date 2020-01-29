CEPEP worker shot for ‘informing’

Police are investigating the shooting of a 43-year-old Cocoyea CEPEP worker early on Wednesday morning. Police said the man came home just after 1 am, after finishing a private job, when he was confronted by a man he recognised.

The intruder told the man, "I fed up of your informing" before pulling out a gun and shooting him once in the left thigh before running away.

Police on patrol in the area went to the scene and saw the man bleeding. They took him to the San Fernando General Hospital where he was treated. Police searched the area but did not find the gunman.