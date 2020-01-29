7.7 magnitude quake off Jamaica coast

TT is paying close attention to a 7.7 magnitude earthquake which happened off the northwest coast of Jamaica on Tuesday. A statement issued by the National Security Ministry said, "The Government of TT is in contact with the relevant Jamaican authorities with respect to today's earthquake that took place off the coast of Jamaica.

The ministry said Government has been informed by the Jamaican authorities that it appears as though while the earthquake was quite intense, the location of the seismic activity was very deep. Government, the ministry continued, has been further advised that there has been no serious danage in Jamaica at this time. The statement concluded,"TT will continue to monitor the situation

Newsday reached out to people who have friends and and relatives in Jamaica. One person, speaking on condition of anonymity, said he has relatives living close to the centre of the quake but it had no adverse effects on them. Another person named Ricardo who has relatives living in Ocho Rios, said he was happy to learn from them that they were safe. A woman named Joane said her relatives in Jamaica were safe and the initial tsunami warning for Jamaica and some of the surrounding territories had been discontinued

According to a CNN report, when the earthquake was first reported, the US Tsunami Warning Centre issued an alert for Jamaica, Belize, Cuba, Honduras, Mexico and the Cayman Islands. In a subsequent tweet, the centre said, “Based on all available data… the tsunami threat from this earthquake has passed." CNN also said the US Geological Survey estimated the earthquake had a preliminary depth of 10 km. The effects of the earthquake were felt in Havana and in Miami. The US Geological Survey said the earthquake had a preliminary depth of 10 kilometers.

When contacted via its Facebook page, the UWI Seismic Centre said it would respond as soon as it had information about the quake. The centre advised checking the ODPEM Jamaica for official updates on the earthquake. On its Facebook page the ODPEM reported the quake had a magnitude of 7.7 with a focal depth of 10 km in the Cuba region. The ODPEM also posted a satellite map of areas in Jamaica, identified in yellow which could be affected by waves not exceeding 3 feet. These areas were located along the western, northern and southwestern coasts of Jamaica.

In a tweet, seismologist Dr Lucy Jones said this earthquake was not related to the one which Puerto Rico experienced recently. She said, "Triggering of another quake happens within ~3x length of the 1st fault. The PR quake was on a ~15 mile long fault, but the M7.7 was over 800 miles away. Way too far away to be related." Puerto Rico experienced a magnitude 5 earthquake on January 25. The effects of that quake were felt in the British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Saint Martin, Sint Maarten, Guadeloupe, Montserrat, St Kitts and Nevis, U.S. Virgin Islands, Saint Barthélemy, Antigua and Barbuda, and Anguilla