2 Trinis at coronavirus ‘ground zero’

Two Trini nationals are currently in Hubei Province, China the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus outbreak. A release from the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs confirmed this on Wednesday.

The release said that the TT Embassy in Beijing has been in contact with the two Trinis who are in Hubei Province, following the outbreak of the coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital city of Hubei Province.

The embassy confirmed that one Trini is in Wuhan and another in Qianjiang. In total, 120 Trinis are in China spread out in Beijing, Hong Kong, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Guangdong, Zhejiang, Chongqing and 18 other cities, including Wuhan and Qianjiang. At present, there are restrictions on public and private transport and on the movement of people in and out of that Wuhan.

The release advised that China's Foreign Affairs Ministry had briefed representatives of Diplomatic Missions in Beijing recently advising them that their nationals who are in Wuhan should remain there and undergo self-imposed quarantine.

Embassies were advised that Chinese central and local governments have mobilised resources to address the outbreak, that the Foreign Affairs Office of Hubei Provincial Government would assist foreign nationals in meeting their day-to-day needs and that a special coordination mechanism to entertain requests from Diplomatic Missions pertaining to the outbreak has been established.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has advised that staff should not return to their respective embassies before February 03, but the TT Foreign Affairs release said that the TT Embassy in Beijing will resume operations this Friday. The ministry release added that the TT Embassy remains in close contact with Trinis in Hubei Province and has advised them to follow the advice of local authorities. The Trinis have not said they want to be evacuated at this time.