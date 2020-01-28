Wrong Again, the popular choice of steelbands

Pan Elders steelband at Panorama 2019. -

WRONG AGAIN, one of the more popular songs for the Carnival season, is the choice of three medium and four large steelbands for Panorama this year.

Composed by and sung by Skinny Banton (Shirlan George) from Grenada, the song has been popular in the Carnival fetes and is receiving maximum rotation on radio stations.

For the most part, partygoers find the lyrics hilarious and serious at the same time, find it easy to sing along to, and it appears the same for the pannists, as they are just as eager to play the selection.

Bands opting to play the song are HCL Valley Harps, Pamberi, Melodians, CAL Skiffle, RBTT Redemption Sound Setters, MHTL Starlift and reigning large band champs BP Renegades.

Dear Promoter by Aaron “Voice” St Louis and Kees Dieffenthaller is also popular, but more with the large bands, with five of them choosing to play that number. They are Nutrien Silver Stars, Republic Bank Exodus, First Citizens Supernovas, NLCB Fonclaire and La Brea Nightingales. Medium band San City Steel Symphony is also playing the song.

Also popular among large bands is Nailah Blackman’s More Sokah, with Desperadoes, Massy Trinidad All Stars, Birdsong and Tropical Angel Harps set to play that selection. And with NLCB Buccooneers and Shell Invaders playing Swappi’s version of Feeling It, originally done by Timothy "Baron" Watkins, it means 14 of the 16 large bands will be playing popular 2020 selections.

The second most popular number among the medium bands is V'ghn's 2019 song Trouble In The Morning. Power Stars, Moods and Hatters will also be doing it, but while fans will hear 17 different songs from the 25 registered medium bands, they will get just five different songs from the 16 large bands.

Preliminary judging of the medium bands starts Tuesday.

Following is the schedule for both competitions.

MEDIUM BANDS

January 28 - 7 pm

North Region

1. Power Stars - Trouble in the Morning - Aaron Clarke/Nathaniel Flemming

2. HCL Valley Harps - Wrong Again - Robert Tobitt

3. Ritmico - Pan Woman - Michael Jules

4. Pan Demonium - Darling - Jamal Mek Mek Gibbs

5. Sound Specialists of Laventille - Ah Feeling To Rock - Seion Gomez

January 29 - 6 pm

East Region

1. Potential Symphony - Tobago Gals - Amrit Samaroo

2. Pamberi - Wrong Again - Andre White

3. Moods - Trouble in the Morning - Adrian Jaikaran

4. Curepe Scherzando - My House - Yohan Popwell

5. Sforzata - Sailing - Arddin Herbert

6. Tunapuna Tipica - Ah Feeling - Denzel Headley

7. Arima Angel Harps - Somebody - Aviel Scanterbury

8. Melodians - Wrong Again - Marlon White

9. Sangre Grande Cordettes - Breakaway - Kion Robinson

January 30 - 6 pm

South Central Region

1. NGC Couva Joylanders - Is My Turn - Stefon West

2. Southern Marines Steelband Foundation - Ah Hearing Pan - Malomo Joseph

3. Pan Elders - Donkey - Kendall Williams

4. San City Steel Symphony - Dear Promoter - Aquil Arrindell

January 31 - 6 pm

South Central Region

5. Hatters - Trouble in the Morning - Earl Brooks Sr/Earl Brooks Jr

6. Trinidad Valley Harps - De Party Now Start - Vanessa Headley

7. Siparia Deltones - Festival Song - Akinola Simon

8. Tornadoes - Tobago Gals - Shervon "Shev" Edwards

February 1 - 8 pm

Tobago Region

1. NGC Steel Xplosion - Soca Global - Odie Franklin

2. Katzenjammers - Caribbean Connection - Terrence "BJ" Marcelle

3. Carib Dixieland Steel Orchestra - This Party is it - Ojay Richards

LARGE BANDS

February 2 - 7 pm

North Region

MHTL Starlift - Wrong Again (Shirlan “Skinny Banton” George) - Dante Pantin

HADCO Phase 11 Pan Groove - 2020 Vision (Len Boogsie Sharpe) - Len Boogsie Sharpe

Shell Invaders - Feeling It (Swappi) - Arddin Herbert

Desperadoes - More Sokah (Nailah Blackman) - Carlon Zanda Alexander

Nutrien Silver Stars - Dear Promoter (Aaron 'Voice' St.Louis/Kees Dieffenthaller) - Liam Teague

BP Renegades - Wrong Again (Shirlan “Skinny Banton” George) - Duvone Stewart

Massy Trinidad All Stars - More Sokah (Nailah Blackman) - Leon Smooth Edwards

February 3 - 7 pm

Tobago Region

NLCB Buccooneers - Feeling It (Swappi) - Seion Gomez

RBTT Redemption Sound Setters - Wrong Again (Shirlan “Skinny Banton” George) - Michael Toby

February 4 - 7 pm

East Region

Birdsong - More Sokah (Nailah Blackman) - Robert Greenridge

Republic Bank Exodus - Dear Promoter (Aaron “Voice” St.Louis/Kees Dieffenthaller) - Terrence BJ Marcelle

First Citizens Supernovas - Dear Promoter (Aaron “Voice” St.Louis/Kees Dieffenthaller) - Amrit Samaroo

February 5 - 7 pm

South/Central region

NLCB Fonclaire - Dear Promoter (Aaron “Voice” St.Louis/Kees Dieffenthaller) - Darren Sheppard

La Brea Nightingales - Dear Promoter (Aaron “Voice” St.Louis/Kees Dieffenthaller) - Vanessa Headley

CAL Skiffle - Wrong Again (Shirlan “Skinny Banton” George) - Marc Brooks/Kendall Williams/Odie Franklin

Tropical Angel Harps - More Sokah (Nailah Blackman) - Clarence Morris