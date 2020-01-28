TT completes W/Cup campaign…next stop, ‘Worlds’

TT cyclist Kwesi Browne. -

WITHOUT the guidance of former national team coach, Erin Hartwell, TT produced a fair performance at the fourth and final International Cycling Union (UCI) World Cup Series event which climaxed at the Mattamy National Cycling Centre in Milton, Canada, on Sunday.

On Friday, Kwesi Browne placed tenth in the Men’s Keirin, earning a valuable 225 points towards his Olympic qualification. Browne advanced to the second round after finishing second in heat two, behind eventual winner Jai Angsuthasawit (Thailand).

He then placed fifth of six riders in heat one and missed out on a spot to compete for a podium place. However, Browne lined up in the 7-12 final alongside a challenging field of top international cyclists, finishing fourth (tenth overall).

In the Sprint on Sunday, Quincy Alexander and Nicholas Paul finished 16th and 19th respectively. Riding out of heat five of the Men’s Flying 200m qualifier, Alexander secured a spot in the 1/16 final by producing a personal best (at sea level) time of 10.096s while Paul also secured a place by clocking 9.929s.

Alexander went on to defeat regional rival, Jair Tjon En Fa (Suriname) and advance to the quarter-final stage. Paul however, locked horns with Jose Sanchez Montero (Spain) but was unable to get past his European opponent.

Meanwhile, Alexander’s campaign also came to an end in the “quarters” as he went down to Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania) in straight rides.

Although TT were unable to capture a medal at any of the previously contested World Cups (China, New Zealand, Australia and Canada), their progress throughout the campaign is evident

With just one more Olympic qualifier – Track Cycling World Championship in Germany (February 26-March 1) – to go, TT will use the remaining duration to sharpen their skills ahead of this prestigious meet.

The squad, who was expected to return home on Monday, now takes a few days off before resumption of their elite training programme under mechanic/certified coach, Elisha Greene. Greene was unveiled as the squads’ interim coach, on Friday, by the TT Cycling Federation following Hartwell’s decision to take leave mere days before the start of the World Cup.

According to Hartwell, his decision to take immediate leave was surrounded by many ups-and-downs, both inside and out of the local fraternity, which...”have impacted upon my professional reputation and career, I’ve been granted leave by the Sports Company to pursue other opportunities.”

Hartwell’s contract as national cycling’s technical director concludes in September.

Newsday attempted to reach out to Hartwell for a comment on his absence and was told, “I cannot make any statements at this time. My contract is with the Sports Company, not the TTCF. That’s all I can say at the moment.”