Shocking collapse: Red Force bowled and beaten

THE game of cricket can make fools of all of us. Sometimes one thinks it is so easy to read, however, it disguises itself well, especially to those who believe they have conquered it. But it is this uncertainty that makes it glorious and intriguing.

The TT national cricket team known as the Red Force, was off to a magnificent start to the season a mere two weeks ago when they had the better of a drawn game with the Jamaica Scorpions. Their batsmen got stuck in and the young Joshua Da Silva and the tough, seasoned Yannic Cariah both lashed centuries. Then there were the youthful Keagan Simmons, Jeremy Solozano, the skipper Darren Bravo, all adding to the pot of runs guiding their team to 461 for four wickets declared! A magnificent batting performance! The Red Force came away from that game with first innings points.

The second game of the season on the following weekend was even better! This time the captain claimed his century while Terrance Hinds, batting at Nos 8 and in his debut first-class innings, slapped a quick-fire 102. This time a mammoth score of 552 for six wickets declared was achieved.

Their opponent was the Leeward Islands Hurricanes and it was enough runs to sink the islanders to a two-to-one defeat; the left-hand spinner Akeal Hosein got rid of eight batsmen in the match. It was a fantastic all-round performance that shot the Red Force up the standings to the top where, as leaders, they could dictate the pace. Also, it was a secure place to sit and view the others and let them worry on how to slap you off your perch. In other words, it was an advantageous position to be in at that time.

However, there were certain matters one had to be aware of and reflect on objectively. The Red Force’s team played their first two games at home, having that advantage against the Scorpions and the Hurricanes. Secondly, over the last few years, the Hurricanes and the Scorpions have been the weakest teams in the tournament. Thus, one would have been advised to take this into account with regard to performance, as great as it was. No matter what, one cannot minimise the significance of great performances; advantage has to be taken against those that are lagging behind, however, in analysis, one must always be wary and ready.

TT’s next game was at Providence, in Georgetown, to play the Guyana Jaguars. It must be remembered the Guyanese have been champions regularly for a number of years, plus they would be playing at home to their advantage, nevertheless, the Red Force had been exhibiting excellent form. They had two batting declaration innings in their two matches, hence they would be feeling good about themselves. Their batting had not been dismissed once, only batting twice, of a possible four innings.

Mervyn Dillon, the coach, thought it wise to tell his team in a meeting: “We looked at the record against Guyana, I did not realise that the only time we beat them was last year. In the last ten times that we played them they have beaten us eight times, we have won one and drawn one…those things are subject to change and we are looking forward.”

On day one, the home team batted first after winning the toss and put together, by the time the innings was completed on the second day, 323. Off-spinner Bryan Charles picked up five wickets in 29 overs, a feat of which he could be proud. Dillon reported before the toss: “Based on the wicket I saw definitely expect the spinners to make an impact.” He said that when he saw the wicket he was not sure if because of the rain it lacked preparation and he continued, “but as I said it is for us to adjust once we get on the wicket because we’ve seen where wickets can surprise us at times, but knowing the track obviously I would expect that spin would play a huge part in the game.”

And he was quite right. Nonetheless, a rookie fast-medium bowler Nial Smith blew them away with figures of five wickets for 12 runs, the proud batsmen of the Red Force, including the captain Bravo for one and the experienced Jason Mohammed for a duck! Granted, left arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul collected four for 29 in 13 overs. The in-form batsmen of TT were bowled, beaten, drawn and quartered for 98. Go figure!!