Rowley: No confirmed coronavirus case in TT

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley in Parliament at the Red House on Monday. - Vidya Thurab

THE PRIME Minister said there are no confirmed cases of the lethal coronavirus in TT.

He was responding to a prime minister’s question in the House on Monday from Fyzabad MP Dr Lackram Bodoe on whether Government is considering the implementation of travel restrictions to TT given the rapid spread of the coronavirus worldwide.

Dr Rowley said given the fast-moving situation developing in Asia and across the world Government is very alert and the Health Ministry is preparing a note for Cabinet on the matter.

“And the appropriate decision will be taken and at the appropriate time the population will be informed.”

Bodoe asked if there were any confirmed cases in this country and Rowley replied: “As far as we the Government of TT we are not in a position to confirm any such.”

He added: “But as the Minister of Health has pointed out that the nature of the virus is such that if you are...asymptomatic (not showing the symptoms) that is not proof that you are not carrying the virus. But we are in no position to confirm that we have. And I think that is good position to be in at this time.”

Bodoe then asked if the Prime Minister could give the assurance that adequate resources would be provided for the containment of the virus and appropriate treatment of affected citizens. Rowley said the Health Minister has been out front talking to the population on national television indicating what Bodoe requested.

“As a matter of fact we are moving ahead of the WHO (World Health Organisation) protocols because at this time WHO is advising that we don’t do thermal screening at the airport. We have not agreed to that advice and we are in fact screening to be ahead of the game. So we are proactive and we will be extremely concerned and careful to do everything that is possible to protect the people of TT.”

Caroni East MP Dr Tim Gopeesingh sought to bring a definite matter of urgent public importance on the threat TT faces with the outbreak of the coronavirus but it was not accepted by the Speaker.

A total of 82 people have died in China from the coronavirus and there are about 2,900 cases worldwide.

Three cases have been detected in the US, with cases also found in France, Australia, Japan, Hong Kong, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Nepal, Macao, Malaysia, South Korea and Taiwan. Chinese scientists had said an infected person can transmit the virus before they even show any symptoms of being ill, so possibly evading thermal detection at entry points at airports.