Rain exposes leaky Red House roof

Parliament staff placed cardboard beneath a leaky skylight in the rotunda at the Red House on Tuesday. Photo by Sureash Cholai

Four days after a grand ceremonial opening of the Red House on Abercromby Street, rain fell, exposing a leaky roof in the building.

Reporters at the scene said during rain this afternoon, the roof of the rotunda started leaking.

According to a Udecott document detailing expenditure, the roof and other related carpentry work cost $20.1 million.

The document also said Udecott surveyed the roof, restored and rebuilt the roof with timber and slate.

Udecott chairman Noel Garcia, in a telephone interview, said the skylight in the rotunda, which has aluminium flashing and a rubber seal didn't hold.

"We are going to investigate and repair it."

A minor leak was also discovered in the Senate chamber and Garcia said water blew under the door in the House chamber.

He added that the Government will not spend any money on repairing the leaks as they were discovered during the defects liability period, which is common in construction.

The defect liability period for the Red House is one year.

"There was a lot of rain," Garcia said. "We will rectify the problem."

Garcia warned that there was a lot of misinformation being spread about the Red House and warned citizens not to listen to alarmists.

"Somebody said the Red House roof is rusting but copper cannot rust. The country finds it difficult to celebrate success. People try to bore holes in what is a successful restoration. Tomorrow we will investigate and then we will repair."